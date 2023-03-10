Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 464 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Masonite International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Masonite International by 80.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Masonite International Stock Down 1.9 %

Masonite International stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $101.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.