Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 46,709 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,709 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

