Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 501 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 175,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PAG opened at $145.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.80 and its 200-day moving average is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

