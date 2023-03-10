Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 528 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,041,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,548,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $24.68 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

