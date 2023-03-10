Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 57,739 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,739 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. UBS Group increased their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

AZEK Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE AZEK opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

