Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 6,134 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 56.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,913 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 35.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at about $26,242,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,377 shares of company stock worth $5,267,804. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.65. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also

