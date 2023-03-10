Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 7,961 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 454,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.66 per share, with a total value of $383,379.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,894,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,654,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,435 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.