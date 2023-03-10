Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 821 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.4 %

SJM stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.57 and a 200-day moving average of $148.04.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

