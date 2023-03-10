Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 836 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of MYGN opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.82. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

