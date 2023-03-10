Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 836 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 76.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 175,163 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 40.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 82.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 76,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.82. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $503,382. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

