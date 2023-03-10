Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 9,139 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 36.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Herc by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Herc by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRI opened at $135.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $171.74.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.29 million. Herc had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.632 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $804,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,935,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,369,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $804,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,935,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,369,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $15,900,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,232 shares of company stock valued at $84,506,955 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

