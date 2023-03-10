Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $30,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 665.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 470,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

