Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth about $281,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 7.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth about $1,652,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Herc by 2.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $171.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.95.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $2,506,264.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,232 shares of company stock worth $84,506,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

