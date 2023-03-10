Mark W. Kroll Sells 3,549 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of AXON opened at $217.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $226.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
