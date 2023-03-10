Mark W. Kroll Sells 3,549 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AXON opened at $217.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $226.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,873,000 after purchasing an additional 331,142 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

