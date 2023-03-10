MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.29

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 10075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.78.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

