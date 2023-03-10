MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,564 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 346,158 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DOC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

