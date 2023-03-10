MML Investors Services LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $264.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

See Also

