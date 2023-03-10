MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 613 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:DV opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $37,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $37,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,681,772 shares of company stock worth $760,052,935 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

