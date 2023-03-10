Moore Capital Management LP Has $4.72 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,688 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 143.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 445,500 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 76.1% during the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,028,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after purchasing an additional 444,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,978,000 after purchasing an additional 317,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at $911,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

