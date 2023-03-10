National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 45,453 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,049,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,584,000 after acquiring an additional 171,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NYSE:NFG opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

