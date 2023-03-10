NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,180,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after buying an additional 413,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

