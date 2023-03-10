Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIO by 2.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 23.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $2,881,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price objective (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
