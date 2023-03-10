Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKTX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 69.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTX opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

