Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.61

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 1062616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

NAT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $831.88 million, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

