Nutanix’s (NTNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Nutanix Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $400,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,802,000 after purchasing an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,016,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

