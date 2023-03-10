Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,369 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $644.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,873,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.