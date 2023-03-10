Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,838 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,291 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,950,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after buying an additional 362,407 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,336,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $49,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,084.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SIX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $27.16 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

