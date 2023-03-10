Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

