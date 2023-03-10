Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,544 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 511,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

Apple stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.