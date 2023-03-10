Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,744 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $399,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OSK opened at $86.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $111.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

