Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Oshkosh by 8.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 383,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 483.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $86.73 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $111.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.12.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.