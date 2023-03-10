Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,689 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

