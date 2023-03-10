Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
