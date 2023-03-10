Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $80.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $108.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 89.36%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

