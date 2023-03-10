Pictet North America Advisors SA Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 45,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 252,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

