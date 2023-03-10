Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Trading 9.6% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$20.17 and last traded at C$20.00. 129,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 988% from the average session volume of 11,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

PBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark set a C$25.00 target price on Pollard Banknote in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

