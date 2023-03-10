Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.82

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.82 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 25829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Premier Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

