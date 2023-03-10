Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells $1,262,803.20 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $1,262,803.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 54.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 431,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $572,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $3,056,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

