PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $554,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $900,514.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,705,717 shares in the company, valued at $953,043,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $2,810,797.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $900,514.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,705,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,043,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,760 shares of company stock worth $26,642,207 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

