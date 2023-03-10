PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $180.00

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 181.40 ($2.18), with a volume of 34237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.20 ($2.19).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PZC shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.43) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 216 ($2.60) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £759.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,285.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

