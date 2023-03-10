Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 645,300 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 229.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 415,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

