Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $264.57 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.06.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

