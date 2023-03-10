Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in U-Haul by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in U-Haul by 27.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in U-Haul by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in U-Haul by 6.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in U-Haul by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U-Haul Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.40. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

Insider Transactions at U-Haul

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Further Reading

