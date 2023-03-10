Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,228,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

