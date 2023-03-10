Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after buying an additional 3,274,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after buying an additional 183,939 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

SouthState Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ SSB opened at $74.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,085,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,813.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

