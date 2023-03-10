Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 45,890 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,564,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 937.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 183,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

BATRA opened at $33.09 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

