Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 592,476 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 592,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,010,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,156,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 205,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,673,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 171,685 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a $5.00 price target for the company.

OSUR opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $465.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

