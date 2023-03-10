Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.21

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 26972814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

