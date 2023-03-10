RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247,920 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RLI were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in RLI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in RLI by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RLI opened at $132.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.55. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

