RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RLI were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RLI by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.55.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. RLI’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

